From John Adams, Minna

The National Examinations Council (NECO) has postponed this year’s National Common Entrance Examination (NCEE) earlier scheduled to take place on the 23rd April, 2022 across the country.

The examination body in a statement in Minna on Wednesday by the Head Information and Public Relation unity, Mallam Sani Azeez said the postponement had become necessary “to give states with low registration of candidates the opportunity to register their candidates for the examination”.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Azeez however said that the Examination which is being conducted for admission into Federal Unity Colleges in the country will now take place on 7th May, 2022 across the country.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

While regretting any inconvenience the new date might cause the candidates, Mallam Azeez urged “all candidates, parents, guardians and relevant stakeholders are therefore enjoined to take note of the new date for the examination”.

He however disclosed that registration of candidates will continue till the new date of the examination, pointing out that “Candidates, parents and guardians are advised to download the new Examination Time Table from the Council’s website: www.neco.gov.ng.”