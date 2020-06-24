John Adams, Minna

The newly appointed Registrar and Chief Executive Officer National Examinations Council (NECO) Professor Godswill Obioma has rolled out an 11 point agenda to reposition the examination body for better performance

Professor Obioma rolled out his agenda when he led other management staff of the Examinations body on a courtesy visit to the Niger State Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello at the government house in Minna on Tuesday.

Professor Obioma who explained that he sees COVID-19 pandemic as an opportunity to formulate practicable ideas for online studies as exemplified by most Schools now, disclosed that the examination body has already submitted proposal to the Federal Government seeking approval for the examinations to commence, assuring that all the COVID-19 protocols will be observed.

“Schools have opened online, in very many States including Niger which I know are opportunities to run exams during COVID-19; the management is waiting to be given the go ahead” The Professor said.

Professor Obioma gave the assurance that his tenure will bring about meaningful transformation in the organization in the area of Information Technology (IT) to reduce cost of operation, capacity , improved relationship with host communities in terms of Corporate Social Responsibilities, and seeking international partnerships among others.

He said upon his resumption, he has found an environment that will ensure success and has also met a workforce willing to work for the development of the Examinations body.

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello assured the NECO Boss of his administration’s support towards repositioning the Examinations body for better results.

Governor Sani Bello said the fact that the headquarters and zonal office of the Examination body are situated in the State, it behoves on the State government to support the organization.

While expressing concern over the poor performance of some students in the SSCE examinations, Governor Abubakar Sani Bello emphasized the need for parents to be more deliberate in ensuring their wards perform better in their academics

He promised that a sustainable way will be employed towards reducing the debt owed the organization by the state government from Examinations fees of indecent students.

“Our intention is not to ground NECO but to see NECO as a partner and for us to work and support each other.

“I plead with the organization not to expect huge amount for the repayment of the outstanding but will try and settle regularly”. The Governor said.

He however pleaded for more patience and understanding of the organization, pointing out that the State Government will do everything possible to support the organization towards achieving its success.