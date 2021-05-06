@ From John Adams, Minna

The National Examinations Council (NECO) has released the results of the 2020 Senior School Certificate Examination for External Candidates with 26,277 out of the 39, 503 candidates who sat for the Examinations obtaining five credits and above including English Language and Mathematics

Announcing the results at the Council Headquarters in Minna on Thursday, the Registrar/Chief Executive, Prof. Godswill Obioma disclosed that a total of 41,459 candidates registered for the examination, out of which 39,503 actually sat for the Examinations.

Professor Obioma also said that 34,014 candidates also obtained five credits and above irrespective of English Language and Mathematics.

The Registrar who reiterated the Council’s zero tolerance for examination malpractice, noted that appropriate standards and excellence were maintained right from the planning stage to the release of results.

Professor Obioma also disclosed that 6,465 cases of examination malpractice were recorded in the 2020 SSCE External as against 17,004 cases in 2019, showing a significant improvement in its war against Examinations malpractices.

According to him, “the reduction in the level of malpractice was as a result of deepened monitoring of the examination by members of the Governing Board, Management and Senior Staff of the Council”

Prof. Obioma explained further that “in line with the Council’s zero tolerance for examination malpractice, four supervisors who were found culpable of aiding and abetting malpractice have been blacklisted and would no longer be engaged in the conduct of NECO examinations”.

Equally, he said one examination centre in Ogun State which he did not disclosed it name, has been derecognized for intimidation and several attempts to induce NECO officials as well as aiding and abetting examination malpractice.

Professor Obioma however said that the results of 256,000 candidates who missed some papers during the 2020 SSCE (Internal) due to the ENDSARS Protests in some states and who sat for those papers during the 2020 SSCE (External) are being released along side those of external candidates today, adding that “it is gratifying to note that the examination was at no extra cost to the affected candidates”.

A further analysis of candidates performance indicates that a total number of 29,918 obtained credit and above in English Language while a total number of 34,061 candidates obtained credit and above in Mathematics.

The Registrar stated that year 2020 ushered in very daunting challenges essentially occasioned by COVID-19 Pandemic and ENDSARS Protests in the pursuit of the Council mandates.

He explained that “this necessitated the rescheduling of the various examinations organised by NECO, for instance, 2020 SSCE (External) which ought to have been concluded in November/December 2020 was conducted in February/March 2021”.

According to him, “inspite of these, we were not deterred rather we remained resilient and resolute in the conduct of our activities”. The Registrar reiterated the Council’s commitment to conducting credible examinations to improve the quality of education in the country.

The Registrar expressed gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR for finding him worthy to be appointed to serve in this capacity and contribute his quota to the development of education in the country.