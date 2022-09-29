From John Adams, Minna

The National Examination Council (NECO) says no fewer than 727,864 representing 60.74 per cent of the 1,198,412 candidates who sat for this year’s Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) got five credits and above including English language and Mathematics.

A total of 889,188 candidates out of the number who sat for the school-based examinations that sat for this year got five credits for English language, representing 74.89 per cent.

In the same vein, 929,140 candidates scored credits and above in Mathematics.

The Registrar and Chief Executive Officer of NECO Professor Ibrahim Dantani Wushishi who announced the release of the result at the NECO headquarters in Minna Niger State capital on Thursday said a total number of 1,209,703 with males 636,327 and females 573,376 registered for this year’s Senior Secondary Certificate Examinations.