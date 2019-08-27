NECO releases june/july ssce result with 71.59 candidates passed with five credits in Maths and English

|
The National Examination Council (NECO) says no fewer than 829,787 out of the 1,152,016 candidates that sat for this year’s June/July Senior School Certificate Examination SSCE got five credits and above including English and Mathematics.
The figure which represents 71.59 per cent, indicates 0.11 percent increase in performance of candidates compare to 2018.
The Acting Mallam Registrar and Chief Executive Officer of NECO Mallam Abubakar Gana who announced the release of the result at the NECO headquarters in Minna Niger State capital on Tuesday said “this year’s senior school certificate examination was a huge success compared to 2018”.
The result also shows that 1,041,986 candidates representing 89.90 percent passed with five credits and above irrespective of English Language and Mathematics, adding that “this shows a drop by 0.57 percent compared to 2018.
He disclosed that a total number of 1, 163,194 candidates registered for the June/July 2018 school based examination, out of which only 1,151,016 eventually sat for the examination, adding that 76 subjects were examined.
A breakdown of the result shows that 984,152 candidates, representing 85.50 percent scored credits and above in English.
In the same vein, 954,399 candidates, representing 83.03 percent scored credit and above in mathematics.
He disclose that despite the Examination Council’s zero tolerance for examination malpractice, 40, 630 candidates were involved in various forms of examination malpractices, representing 3.53 percent higher than 2018, adding that only 20,181 candidates were involved, adding that “the reason for higher figure in 2019 is not unconnected with the deployment of the new biometric verification device used during this year’s examinations”.
Mallam Gana maintained that the success recorded this year could be attributed to both external and internal factors, adding that “NECO candidates are examine based on Nigeria modern curriculum while the new cream of staff as well as synergy with other bodies responsible in designing Nigerian curriculum contributed immensely”.
According to him, “the 2019 June/July SSCE can therefore be adjourned to be a huge success, and I am delighted to confirmed that NECO has again delivered on its mandate”.
