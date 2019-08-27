NECO releases june/july ssce result with 71.59 candidates passed with five credits in Maths and English

The National Examination Council (NECO) says no fewer than 829,787 out of the 1,152,016 candidates that sat for this year’s June/July Senior School Certificate Examination SSCE got five credits and above including English and Mathematics.

The figure which represents 71.59 per cent, indicates 0.11 percent increase in performance of candidates compare to 2018.

The Acting Mallam Registrar and Chief Executive Officer of NECO Mallam Abubakar Gana who announced the release of the result at the NECO headquarters in Minna Niger State capital on Tuesday said “this year’s senior school certificate examination was a huge success compared to 2018”.

The result also shows that 1,041,986 candidates representing 89.90 percent passed with five credits and above irrespective of English Language and Mathematics, adding that “this shows a drop by 0.57 percent compared to 2018.