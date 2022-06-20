From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

National Examination Council (NECO) has released the results of candidates that participated in the 2022 Common Entrance Examination into the Federal Government Colleges (FGCs) otherwise known as Unity Schools.

NECO Registrar, Prof. Ibrahim Wushishi, presented the results to the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, in Abuja, on Monday, for further unveiling and breakdown.

Prof. Wushishi said the 2022 exercise recorded great improvement in terms of participation and performance of the pupils particularly the female candidates and others.

Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, who gave further breakdown of the results disclosed that Ajidapa Mariam, an indigene of Sokoto State with registration number 542121DG got the highest score of 201, and her examination Centre was at Oshodi Junior Secondary School, Tolu Complex, Apapa, Lagos.

Similarly, Obot Abundance Idara, an indigene of Akwa Ibom State, with registration number 550470BF came second with 200 score, and her examination Centre was at the State College Ete, Ikot Ekpene Centre.

Adamu who was represented by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Dr. David Adejoh, said that 15 candidates across a number of states had the lowest score in the examination which is one.

He said: “This year’s examination took place in Nigeria, Benin Republic and Togo. 71,738 pupils sat for the examination, out of which 34,030 were males and 37,708 were females.

“In terms of participation, 96 per cent of candidates (68,633) sat for the examinations out of the 71,738. Only four per cent were absent for various reasons, which could be related to their own choices.

“The state that had registered the highest number of candidates was Lagos state with 19,518, out of which 18,787 sat for the examination. In the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), 8,623 and out of which only 306 were absent. Anambra State had the third highest state with the registration of 5,335 candidates with 265 absent, while Kebbi State registered the least number of candidates with 74 candidates.”

He insisted that the admission criteria for selection of qualified candidates into Federal Unity Colleges remain the same, 60 per cent Merit, 30 per cent equality of State, and 10 per cent exigency.

He promised that the Federal Ministry of Education would ensure that all admission processes are completed on or before Friday 1st July, 2022.

