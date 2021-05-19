From John Adams, Minna

The National Examinations Council (NECO) has rescheduled the 2021 National Common Entrance Examination (NCEE) into Federal Unity Colleges across Nigeria.

The examination, earlier scheduled for Saturday, May 29th, will now take place on June 5 as approved by the Federal Ministry of Education.

According to a statement by NECO Head Information and Public Relations, Mallam Azeez Sani, the rescheduled examination is to give states with low candidate registration the opportunity to register candidates for the examination.

‘All candidates, parents, guardians and relevant stakeholders are therefore enjoined to take note of the new date for the examination,’ Mallam Azeez said in the statement, adding that the ‘registration of candidates will continue till the new date of the examination.

‘Candidates, parents and guardians are advised to download the new Examination Time Table from the Council’s website: www.neco.gov.ng.’