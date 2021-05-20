From John Adams, Minna

The National Examinations Council (NECO) has rescheduled the 2021 National Common Entrance Examination (NCEE) into Federal Unity Colleges across the country.

The examinations earlier scheduled for Saturday, May 29 would now take place on Saturday, June 5 2021.

A statement by NECO’s Head of Information and Public Relations, Mallam Azeez Sani, said the postponement was to give states with low registration of candidates the opportunity to register them for the examinations.

“All candidates, parents, guardians and relevant stakeholders are therefore enjoined to take note of the new date for the examination. Registration of candidates will continue till the new date of the examination. Candidates, parents and guardians are advised to download the new examination time table from the council’s website,” Sani said.