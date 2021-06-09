From John Adams, Minna

The National Examinations Council (NECO) says it will not extend the registration period for the 2021 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) for school-based candidates.

The registration exercise which started on March 31 is scheduled to close on Friday, June 25, and will not be subjected to any extension.

NECO in a statement by the Head of Information Unit, Mallam Azeez Sani, said the examination will still go on as scheduled on Monday, July 5.

According to Azeez, ‘this is to enable efficient and effective planning for the examination logistics required for the smooth conduct of the 2021 SSCE internal.’

The statement enjoined ‘State Ministries of Education, Commandants, Principals, Proprietors and other relevant stakeholders to take note of the closing date and ensure timely completion of their candidates’ registration.’

The statement assured stakeholders of its resolve to conduct a seamless SSCE.