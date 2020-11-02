Fred Ezeh, Abuja

National Examinations Council (NECO), yesterday, said its suspended 2020 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) in all states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) will start on Monday, November 9, 2020.

NECO spokesman, Azeez Sani, in a statement in Abuja, yesterday, said the resumption of the examination was as a result of normalcy that had returned to states of the Federation and FCT in the aftermath of #EndSARS protests that disrupted socio-economic activities across the country.

He said the new timetable for the rescheduled examination will be made available to schools, candidates and other relevant stakeholders tomorrow.

The 2020 SSCE examination was postponed by NECO few days ago following the civil unrest across the country that disrupted its distribution channels and smooth conduct of the examinations.

The council, however, thanked Nigerians and candidates for their patience and understanding during the period the SSCE was suspended.

It reassured the public of quality services in the discharge of its statutory responsibilities at all times.