From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

National Examination Council (NECO) said on Tuesday, that it’s pushing for the support of stakeholders to make its examinations compulsory for all public secondary schools in Nigeria.

It said that lobbying and consultations have commenced across the country, confirming that there has been impressive response from all states and other stakeholders.

NECO Registrar, Prof. Dantani Ibrahim Wushishi, in a statement released in Abuja by NECO spokesman, Sani Azeez, indicated that some state governors have made executive pronouncements on the matter and had even followed it up with actions.

He said: “Few weeks ago, Ebonyi State governor, Dave Umahi, made a pronouncement on the matter, directing that NECO examination be made compulsory for students in all public secondary schools.

“On Tuesday, we secured the approval of the Cross River State Government to make all public examinations conducted by NECO compulsory for all public schools in the state, and more would be secured soon.

“The examinations involved are the National Common Entrance Examination (NCEE), Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) and the Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) in all their schools.”

He said that Cross River State Governor, Prof. Ben Ayade, gave the approval following a request made to that effect by the Registrar/Chief Executive of NECO during a courtesy visit to the governor in Calabar.

He said the governor commended NECO for playing an important role in the educational development of the country, and assured the Council that the State Government will continue to support NECO to enable her deliver on it’s mandate.

The Governor, Azeez added, expressed satisfaction with the performance of Cross River Indigenes in NECO SSCE in the last five years, and stated that there was the need for the state to key-in into all NECO conducted examinations.

The NECO Registrar, Prof. Wushishi had earlier commended the state government for its positive disposition to the Council, and explained that NECO, being the only national indigenous examination body in the country deserves the support of all Nigerians.