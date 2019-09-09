Neconde Energy Limited has announced the appointment of Chichi Emenike as Head, Gas Ventures.

Emenike assumes this role with over 2 decades of experience in the oil and gas industry spanning the upstream, midstream and downstream sectors.

She joins Neconde with capabilities in business development and strategy, project management, technical procurement, and overall contract administration.

As a Project Engineer with Exxonmobil Nigeria Limited where she garnered cutting edge industry skills and experience over a 10year period, Emenike moved to Vigeo Oil and Gas as Head, Operations Support Services and Business Development in 2008.

She served in SunTrust Oil Company, JV Partner on OML 56 where she was General Manager for Operations and responsible for overall upstream business development.

Prior to joining Neconde, Emenike was Head, Business Development and Commercial Operations at Falcon Corporation Limited.

She has a Bachelors Degree in Chemical Engineering and an MBA in Oil & Gas Management from the prestigious Robert Gordon University, Aberdeen.

She is a member of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria (APWEN) and a certified member with the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN). She is currently the Financial Secretary of the Nigerian Gas Association (NGA).

Managing Director of Neconde Energy Limited, Mr. Frank Edozie said “Neconde is quite pleased to welcome Chichi Emenike to our team. Her appointment validates our commitment as a company to significantly grow our gas business, which critical in unlocking the vast potentials that exist in Nigeria’s energy sector.”