By Christy Anyanwu

Nectar Beauty Hub, a one stop outlet for “All things Beauty” had its grand opening and mega sales last Sunday, December 6th at one of its 5 outlets in Lagos located at Admiralty Road lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

Celebrities , lifestyle experts and fashion influencers present at this epoch launch are * Mo Abudu, Lanre Da Silva Ajayi, Adesuwa Onyenokwe, Dr Vivian Oputa, Linda Edozien- CEO of Barazahi Spa, Joyce Anumudu, Uriel Ngozi Oputa, Latasha Ngwube, Oke Maduewesi – CEO of Zaron , Wondrous Carter Brown, Grace Osime, Uti Nwachukwu, Chi Girl, Ndidi Obioha, The Ubosi’s of Classic FM radio graced the classy launch.

The event kicked off with opening Prayers by Monsignor Paschal Nwazeapu – the Dean of Lekki for the Catholic Archdiocese of Lagos, followed by the commission and cutting of the ribbon by the special Guest of Honour – Mrs. Chioma Ekeh – The Founder/CEO Technology Distributors, the largest technology distributing company in Africa.

It was an exclusive event. The entire store was on sale and Managing Director – Beatrice Eneh announced that sale will continue until the end of the year to ensure everyone gets and opportunity for the Nectar Beauty Hub Experience which is bring all your beauty needs into one “Nectar Beauty Hub”

Aside shopping, Relaxation, Education and empowerment while having wines and canapes , Adesuwa Onyenokwe, CEO of Todays woman magazine spoke about what Beauty really means . Lanre Dasilva Ajayi educated guests about the fusion between beauty , fashion and branding and her personal experience of using Make Up brands purchased at Nectar Beauty Hub , Dr Vivian Oputa spoke about Biologique Recherche Paris Skin Care line and gave tips on how women should care for their health and skin.

Beatrice Eneh , the host stated that, “Nectar beauty hub promises to redefine Beauty by showcasing fusion between beauty and wellness, education, empowerment, fashion, branding and a lot more to ensure that everyone is beautifully empowered inside out!”

Guests who attended the Launch event where treated to:

Free Change of Polish, Free Consultations (Hair/Skin) Free Eyebrow shaping, Foot and Neck Massages, Wine tasting, Good Music & so much more.

With 5 locations currently in Lagos Nectar Beauty hub promises to use its outlets to promote both local and international brands at an affordable price.