Recall that in 2020 at the initial stage of the Ned Nwoko Malaria Eradication Project, Prince Ned Nwoko had a meeting with the then Minister of Environment Dr. Mohammad Mahmood Abubakar (Now Minister of Agriculture) to forge collaboration on the malaria project particularly on the environmental action of the project which includes; Sanitation, Waste Management and Fumigation. In continuation to this, the initiator of the Africa Malaria Eradication Project, Prince Ned Nwoko yesterday had a meeting with the Honourable Minister of State For Environment Sharon O. Ikeazor to discuss ways the Ministry can collaborate with the Ned Nwoko Foundation for an effective implementation of the Malaria Eradication Project. Ned highlighted on the need for Sanitation, Fumigation and Waste Management which includes setting up recycling plants in every senatorial district of the country. The latter emphasized that aside the primary aim of putting an end to mosquitoes and malaria in Nigeria, the project will also lead to generation of power through waste to power as well as fertilizers and other bye products of recycling. Ned also discussed the proposed bill for Malaria and Waste Management Agency as the only way through which a sustainable structure can be put in place to ensure that Nigeria is free of Malaria.

The Honourable minister welcomed Prince Ned Nwoko and his team and expressed her joy for Ned to have embarked on this laudable project. She gave an update on the programmes and initiatives that the ministry has embarked on and believes that their work is in line with Ned Nwoko Foundation’s Proposal. She assured Ned of the collaboration of her ministry in this project which can start with advocacy and engagement of state government stakeholders through environmental officers regional council and the pollution control department of the Ministry of Environment. A technical committee will be set up between the Ministry of Environment and Ned Nwoko Malaria Project.

Prince Ned Nwoko was in company of the National Coordianator of the Malaria Project, Chuks Anyaduba, Assistant coordinator on environment, Sonia Somuvie and the Protocol/Logistics officer Nora Okolo.