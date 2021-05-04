It was a harvest of accolades for the President of Prince Ned Nwoko Foundation, Hon (Dr) Ned Munir Nwoko on Tuesday over his foresight in establishing the Host Family Scheme under the Project Tourism initiative of his foundation.

The event was the Tanzania-Nigeria Tourism, Investment and Trade Forum which took place at the NAF Events Centre, Kado, Abuja.



The Chairman of BUA Group, Alhaji Abdul Samad Isyaku Rabiu opened the floodgate of praises for the billionaire businessman and Antarctica explorer while making a presentation at the forum. Several other speakers similarly commended Prince Ned Nwoko, who is also the founder of Stars University, Idumuje-Ugboko, Delta State for working relentlessly for African unity.

The BUA Group Chairman was represented by the Group’s Director of Government Relations, Dr. Aliyu Idi Hong.

He said he was particularly enthralled by the Host Family scheme of Prince Ned Nwoko Foundation’s Project Tourism initiative.

“I must confess that I’m impressed with what our brother is doing promoting African unity through tourism and other programmes. You (Prince Ned Nwoko) need to meet with the African Union concerning this project tourism because you are doing what the AU supposed to do to promote African integration. They need to partner with you,” the BUA Group chief stated.

He expressed optimism that the Host Family tourism Scheme would help to bring together young and emergent leaders of Africa for greater benefits of the continent.

Earlier, Dr. Ned Nwoko in a goodwill message presented on his behalf by the Strategic Communications Advisor of Prince Ned Nwoko Foundation, Mr. Nosike Ogbuenyi gave an overview of Project Tourism initiative of the foundation.

He said the scheme was primarily designed to project the tourism assets of Nigeria and highlight the country’s hospitality culture including her rich cultural endowments.

He highlighted various components of Project Tourism such as Host Family Scheme, Culture Village, Grassroots Sport Development and Tour Afrika Lottery.

He also spoke on the malaria eradication programme of the Prince Ned Nwoko Foundation.

The one-day forum discussed Tanzania’s tourism attractions, opportunities and potentials; investment climate, opportunities and incentives plus the general appraisal of Tanzania’s economic and political environment.

The welcome remarks were given by the Tanzanian High Commissioner to Nigeria, Dr Benson Alfred Bana while the keynote address was presented by Hajiya Saratu Iya Aliyu, President, Nigeria Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA).

Other goodwill messages were delivered by Ms Yewande Sadiku the ES/CEO NIPC, Mr Abubakar A. Bello, MD, NEXIM Bank, Ms Uchechi Okorocha of Rochas Foundation and Alhaji Tahir Yaro, President, Kano Council of Traders among other speakers at the well attended one-day forum. Other members of Prince Ned Nwoko foundation who graced the event are Adeniyi ifetayo, Ms Nora Okolo and Timothy Manger.