From Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

The North East Development Commission (NEDC) on Tuesday flagged off the construction of 500 housing units in Taraba.

The Managing Director of the Commission, Alhaji Mohammed Alkali, said that the provision of mass housing became imperative due to the mass movement of people to urban centres due to the insurgency and other security challenges in the region.

Alkali said that the Commission would construct 500 model houses in all the states in the region.

He said that 150 houses would be built in Jalingo while the balance of 350 would be distributed to other towns across the state.

The Commission also donated food and non-food items to the state.

Alkali said that the gesture was to support displaced persons and to boost food production in the state.

Some of the items donated included rice, Maggi cubes, mosquito nets, fertilisers, and tractors, among many other farm implements.

State Governor Darius Ishaku, who received the items, commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the assistance and thanked the Commission for its intervention in critical areas of need for the people in the state.

He said that the state government would forward the Commission other demands that are crucial to the well-being of the people of Taraba.

