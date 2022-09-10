By Billy Graham Abel, Yola

The North East Development Commission (NEDC) has trained about one hundred and fifty youths drawn from six states of the region on Digital Vehicular Diagnostics and Maintenance. The three weeks of training were designed to curb the immediate problem of poverty and youth unemployment, which has plagued the area since the outbreak of the Boko Haram insurgency.

Baba Mohammed Alkali, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the commission, while addressing the graduates of the three weeks of intensive training said, “when this commission was set up in 2019, we, first of all, had to go round the six states of the region to establish what the challenges of the region were and we gathered that the most pressing concerns were that of the high rate of out of school children and youth unemployment. This training is part of the initiative designed to address these problems.”

Alkali Baba further explained: “The commission has already in its earlier drive to boost youth empowerment, trained about five thousand youths in ICT across the North East states and that the commission is committed to partnering with state governments to empower residents of the region to support themselves economically.

“Here again, we have successfully trained another one hundred and fifty youths in Digital Vehicular Diagnostics and Maintenance in order to reduce overdependence of our youths on government.

“We have also identified ten skill acquisition centres here in Adamawa’ and the NEDC is working with the state government to re-equip these centres to become the functional hub for raising manpower and equipping our youths with the relevant skills for employment across various. Sectors in the country and we are set to bring these centres to live for training not only in Adamawa’, but the entire North East but the entire country.

“We also realise that we cannot address the challenges of unemployment in the zone which has a huge population of over 26 million and about 40% of that population are youths unless we create more training centres so that our youths can access training across all the states of the North East.

“That is why the commission is set to establish eighteen (18) ICT training centres, one in each of the senatorial zones in the region. Besides this training here, there are several other trainees at Lagos, Kano, being trained in DSTV installations, among other trades. Our goal is in the entire value chain of this training in curbing the negative statistics of unemployment and poverty and create a massive workforce in every professional and technical field in the country. Alkali Baba called on the beneficiaries to take advantage of the training to create the kind of outcome the commission looks forward to.

Speaking at the occasion, the Chief Executive Officer of the Digital Bridge Center, Prof. Mohammed Ajiya, the training has enabled the participants to acquire digital automobile techniques and skills that would enable them to stand out in solving automobile issues across the region.

Ajiya challenged the participants to trickle down the knowledge they have acquired to other members of their community in order to equip more youths with the knowledge to solve vehicular problems and empower others.

Various participants speaking at the event commended the commission for the laudable initiative saying it would go a long way in addressing issues of restiveness and poverty among youths in the North East.

They however called on the commission to support them with a starter pack to help them deploy the knowledge acquired to good use and to help them become useful and productive members of their respective communities.

North East Nigeria has been in the eye of the storm over the activities of the Boko Haram insurgency that has destroyed lives and displaced millions a Rosa the region.

The establishment of the North East Development Commission (NEDC) was designed to drive home tailored development aimed at addressing the immediate and long-term development of the region.