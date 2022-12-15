From Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

The North East Development Commission (NEDC) has trained at least two hundred youths across the sixteen local government areas of Taraba State in Information and Communication Technology (ICT) and given them starter packs to be self-reliant.

The beneficiaries were trained in graphics design and phone repairs to enable them start-up their own businesses and become employers of labour.

The Managing Director of the Commission, Goni Alkali, while speaking in Jalingo the Taraba State capital during the graduation ceremony, said the Commission is poised to bridge the skill gap in ICT across the North East region.

Alkali, who was represented by Benjamin Wesley, noted that Over 3500 youths have been trained and given start-up kits to be self-reliant.

He pointed out that 18 ICT training centres have been established by the Commission in Taraba, Adamawa, Bauchi, Gombe, Borno and Yobe States and urged the trainees to extend their knowledge to others in their community by training more youths through mentorship.

He urged the trainees to collaborate with one another and announced a token of N25,000 as another incentive to encourage them.

Governor Darius Ishaku urged the beneficiaries of the ICT skill empowerment programme to desist from selling their starter packs.

He also said the state government would monitor them and penalise anyone who sells their empowerment kits.

The NEDC gave out laptops, printers, phone repair tools and exercise books for record keeping.

Miss Franca Joseph, one of the beneficiaries told Daily Sun the training was a dream come true as she has always dreamed of becoming a graphic designer and having a skill outside her area of study.

She commended the Commission for the free training, starter kits and the financial token and promised that she will make sure the aim of the training was fulfilled.