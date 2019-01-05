After 19 years of democratic practice, one expects a saner politicians or leader to think more about the people and not self. One expects a man positioning himself for leadership not to view Nigeria from a narrow prism but from a broader perspective that would be in the overall interest of the country. They should look at those factors that would build a virile and workable system that could guarantee free and fair elections not the one that would eternally favour a section or a party. Any country that values democracy would know that a truly independent security outfits and electoral commission remain the bedrock of elections. So, for the 2019 elections to be huge success, all these institutions must work for Nigeria and Nigerians and not for the ruling class. The superintending officers of these agencies are being paid through tax payers and they should see Nigerian citizens as more of greater pipers than the few ruling class.

It saddened one’s heart to see those saddled with the responsibility of making Nigeria great playing politics with the collective destiny of the people. It was embarrassing to see the National assembly members throwing jibes at each other and toeing partisan lives when President Muhammadu Buhari was presenting the 2019 budgetary proposal on December 19, 2018. All these accounted for why the global community perceives us as democratically unserious nation and time remove this brand is now.