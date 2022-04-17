Nigeria is lagging behind in almost everything, ranging from security to polity, infrastructure to technology, health system to education, power sector to sports and so on.

How can a country exist with no success in areas that are economy driven? Why are we living with nothing to show as a success or an achievement that is worth our name as giant of Africa?

We go to hospitals abroad for treatments, but no one comes into our country for the same purpose, we go to schools abroad for education, but no one comes into Nigeria for his or her degree programme, we beg US to sell weapons to us to fight insurgents, but no country comes to us for a similar thing, we borrow from China, but no country is borrowing from us.

Our crude oil that is an attraction to international communities is still being refined outside the country before importing it back to us. What is happening? When are we going to wake up? The last time we sent our crude oil outside the country to be refined, the adulterated one was imported back to us and that knocked the engines of many cars, caused fuel scarcity in the country, made movements difficult and crippled economic activities as many were not able to go to their places of work due to the unavailability of vehicles on the roads since the majority of motorists were at different fuel stations, spending days and nights, waiting for the stations to sell fuel to them.

Even as I write now, the effect of the adulterated fuel is on as the increment in transportation fees has refused to go down in some places since the motorists› claimed they are still not getting fuel. Although, I am aware that some motorists have taken advantage of this to shortchange their passengers and that›s why I have been saying we are our own problems and at the same time the solution to the problems we create.

It is obvious our leaders have failed, but the masses have also contributed to the underdevelopment of this nation.

About the leaders› failure, they prefer to divert the public funds meant for projects that if executed, millions of people would benefit from and this very act is the main factor that if eradicated, we will begin to see development in place. Public funds should not be used by individuals for their personal benefits.

It is unfortunate to see the personal businesses of those managing the public institutions, growing tremendously, but the public institutions they manage, record no progress and die slowly to become useless.

On the public contribution to nation›s dilemma and failure, the masses are always ready to allow themselves to be used by politicians who keep their children in good mansions outside the country, but come to them with little token to help fight for them by stealing ballot boxes during elections, by assassinating their rivals, by burning INEC›s officers and even houses of others that are not in the same party with those they work for. They accept to do very bad things for these evil politicians and blame poverty for their actions. They allow themselves to be used and abandoned by these same politicians. Making their selves manures to grow useless politicians.

Now, those who are occupying leadership positions see that as an opportunity to acquire wealth and remain rich forever. How are we going to grow like this?

There is need for the government to begin to look inward for self-recognition, self reliance and self development. A country with more than 200 million people should not depend on China, US and the rest for survival.

Among us, we should have those that can manufacture planes, produce anything we need for growth. God forbids that we will be stranded when there is a Russian invasion.

We are our own problem and we should collectively come together as members of one family, brainstorm and fix to reposition our country for our own good.

Recently, some former governors assembled for a meeting, and thereafter, told the press that they are part of the problem Nigeria is facing and they have come to discuss to find a solution. We hope that was not a political statement.

It is time to recognize talents and enhance them, it is time to put the refineries in order to refine our oil within, it is time to use public funds for what they are meant for, it is time to stop borrowing and stop begging for aid from foreign countries who give us loans to enslave us, it is time to have made in Nigeria and it is time to unite, to put our house in order, to embrace peace, to change and to develop.

• Awunah Pius Terwase writes from Mpape, Abuja.