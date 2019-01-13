A society that gives less attention to issues concerning women is rather digging its grave and calling for its end. The rampant raping of underage girls and women in general, the incessant assaults on them by their men, the sexual harassment of women in schools, offices and even in places of worship, coupled with the terrorists’ attacks that pave way for the abduction of many school girls/women and deprive them from seeing their families could end the Nigerian society if something urgent is not done to end the menace.
The violence against women in Nigeria happens on daily basis but the authorities give very little attention to it, hence not much effort is made to address the ugly situation.
A few instances will support the foregoing assertion. Nobody is talking about Ochanya, 13, who died from complications resulting the sexual abuse she was subjected to by the husband of her aunt and their son. Though the man was charged to court, the matter was given a long adjournment. Before you it, he case would be swept under the carpet and the perpetrators set free under a legal technicality.
Then there was the case of Ade Queen, who also died from injuries allegedly inflicted by an abusive spouse. Though the issue was reported to the National Human Rights Commission and the Police IG but nothing reasonable has been done. Although the commission said the matter was being investigated, one wonders why it has remained ongoing for more than one year.
Some abducted Chibok schoolgirls as well as Leah Sharibu are still in the under the custody of Boko Haram terrorists. What is the government doing to ensure the release of Leah Sharibu and the remaining Chibok schoolgirls? What is the government doing to address the increasing incidence of violence against women?
As a woman, I have to be worried because I could be the next victim or any other person related to me. Every woman in Nigeria ought to be worried about the constant torture of women in our country. Women should be given the adequate protection and be treated with respect and dignity.
► Ene Ejembi Agnes wrote from Asokoro, Abuja
