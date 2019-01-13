A society that gives less attention to issues concerning women is rather digging its grave and calling for its end. The rampant raping of underage girls and women in general, the incessant assaults on them by their men, the sexual harassment of women in schools, offices and even in places of worship, coupled with the terrorists’ attacks that pave way for the abduction of many school girls/women and deprive them from seeing their families could end the Nigerian society if something urgent is not done to end the menace.

The violence against women in Nigeria happens on daily basis but the authorities give very little attention to it, hence not much effort is made to address the ugly situation.