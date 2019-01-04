This double-speaking should worry APC chieftains from the South-East who have been trumpeting for months that the only way the Igbo can rule Nigeria is by voting Buhari in 2019. They must have seen the deceit in their argument. They must have seen the illogicality of their position with what Fashola and Osinbajo said recently. It is curious that some people including the Igbo in APC believe that one person will make an Igbo president of Nigeria come 2023. That position is fallacious as well as illogical. For an Igbo to be the president of Nigeria is the decision of the Nigerian electorate. An Igbo becoming the president of Nigeria does not in any way depend on the decision of one man or voting for one man. Besides, the presidency of Nigeria since 1999 is based on the rotation of power between the North and the South. In 1999, the presidency was zoned to the South, particularly the South-West to placate them over the annulled June 12, 1993 election generally believed to have been won by their kinsman, the late Chief MKO Abiola. That was why despite little support from his kinsmen, Gen. Olusegun Obasanjo became the flag bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and later won the 1999 presidential election. But when he vied for reelection in 2003, he got the support of his people. He ruled Nigeria as a democratically elected president for eight years. In 2007, the presidency was zoned to the North, and the late Umaru Yar’Adua emerged as the PDP candidate and later won the election with Dr. Goodluck Jonathan as his vice president. Yar’Adua ruled for about three years before he died. Jonathan took over as Acting President and later President to complete the remaining year of Yar’Adua’s first term.

He later contested for the 2011 presidential poll and won. His attempt for re-election was highly politicized especially by people who claimed that he signed an agreement to run for one term alone. He denied such claims and contested but lost. He conceded defeat and congratulated the winner before the final result was declared. Buhari won and is about completing his first term. He is seeking for reelection which he is constitutionally entitled to do if he so wishes. Buhari’s main opposition in the forthcoming poll is no other than the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), a party that the Igbo voted in 2015. Atiku Abubakar’s vice presidential candidate is former Anambra State governor, Mr. Peter Obi. For voting the PDP in 2015, the Igbo were victimized by the ruling APC, especially in terms of appointments. Up to the time of writing this article, the Igbo have no place in Buhari’s government in terms of appointments despite claims by his handlers that such huge imbalance in appointments must be redressed. The ministers the Igbo got are what the constitution said they will get. Most of them are not juicy in Nigerian parlance. Because the Igbo gave him five percent votes while others gave him 97 percent, they must be marginalized in the life of the APC administration. While it is true that nobody knows tomorrow except God, some Nigerian politicians are already telling us which ethnic group will be in Aso Rock come 2023.