Considering the challenge of containing the spreading coronavirus pandemic in Nigeria, the recent controversy over the coming of the Chinese medical team is unnecessary. The opposition against the coming of the Chinese team was championed by the members of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) and their sympathisers. The NMA kicked against the coming of the Chinese because their members were allegedly not carried along.

Beyond that, they argued that their members were already working hard to contain the pandemic. Not even the explanation by the Secretary of the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, that the Chinese will serve as a technical team to share their experiences and expertise on how to contain the disease could make the doctors change their position.

Despite the spirited opposition, the medical team arrived Abuja on Wednesday. The team came with 16 tonnes of test kits, ventilators, disinfectant machines, disposable medical masks, medicines, rubber gloves, protective gowns, goggles, face shields, and infra-red thermometers. The first batch of medical supplies had earlier been brought in on April 5, from Istanbul, Turkey.

According to the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC), which facilitated the visit, the primary purpose of the working team is to escort the medical supply, provide guidance for their usage and distribution. “It will also provide CCECC employees with critical and necessary healthcare assistance where necessary and may also share with Nigerian medical teams effective methods on how to contain the COVID-19 and provide advice on the use of relevant medical equipment. The team is not coming to treat Covid-19 patients in Nigeria,” the company stated.

We think that the coming of the Chinese medical experts will complement the efforts of our medical doctors to contain the rampaging pandemic. With the rising figure of Covid-19 patients in the country and gradual increase in death rates, all hands should be on the deck to tackle the pandemic. The war against the disease should not be politicised.

The fact is that the country has a common enemy in the pandemic. So, everything needed to contain it should be utilised. The coming of the Chinese does not diminish the gallant efforts of our medical doctors to contain the pandemic. We should give the Chinese medical team the chance to assist us to overcome the disease.

We say this because they have successfully contained the pandemic so far in their country. Besides, we are not the only country seeking assistance from the Chinese. The State of New York in the United States of America, faced with the ravages of the pandemic, also invited the Chinese to assist them. There is nothing wrong in partnering with them in the fight against the coronavirus.

We call on the NMA to sheathe the sword and work with the visiting team to overcome the disease. But our doctors should be carried along in whatever they are doing. We commend the government for subjecting the team to the necessary COVID-19 tests and the 14-day isolation period.

COVID-19 has served as an eye-opener to the challenges of Nigeria’s health sector. It has exposed the hopelessness of its health system. More than any other thing, the pains of our doctors and the piteous state under which they work have been exposed by the pandemic. In many instances, they lack the basic equipment to work with. The situation, therefore, calls for a holistic overhaul of the health sector in terms of equipment and condition of service of health workers.

It is hoped that the government has learnt some lessons from the coronavirus pandemic. It should strive to reposition our comatose health sector. Nigeria cannot afford to depend on China or any other country for the health needs of its citizens. There is urgent need for the country to develop its health infrastructure and depend less on others.