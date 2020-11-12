Pan-Arewa socio-political organisation, Northern Elders Forum (NEF) has urged northerners whose properties were destroyed in the South-South, South-East and South-West to compile the list for compensation. Director, Publicity and Advocacy, Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, in a statement after a stakeholders meeting, yesterday, said the forum would engage northern governors to speak to their counterparts in the affected region to pay the compensation.

“We raise concerns over attacks on northerners and their assets and places of worship in many parts of the south. While we appeal to northerners to stay put and compile records of their losses of lives, injuries and assets, we invite attention to the dangers of singling out people from particular parts of the country or of particular faith for attacks.