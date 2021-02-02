Spokesman of Afenifere, Odumakin, accused the NEF of trying to heat up the polity with their claim that herders were being attacked in the South.

He said: “They should mention where their people were attacked in the South. Have they forgotten how herders attacked communities in the south in the past five years? We are not in support of anybody attacking anybody, but why should they think they are the only ones that have the power to attack others?”