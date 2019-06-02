Gilbert Ekezie

Plakman is one of the major cardiovascular supplements that are making waves across the globe due its quality and effective performance in the fight against cardiovascular diseases in the present time. The product of BCVISION INC, USA, fore-most producer of supplements, has been proven to be very active in the natural cure of various diseases and set patients free from persistent sicknesses that have lasted in the body for a long period of time. The product, which was previously packaged to contain 450 capsules in a cup, has now been repackaged for affordability and is available for people with cardiovascular diseases. It could be recalled that while kick-starting a new promo for the product in Lagos recently, the Representative of BCVISION in Nigeria and Chief Executive Officer of Hitwaves Global Limited, Pastor Emma Chukwunonso, explained that the product reduces the risk of heart diseases, high cholesterol, diabetes and high blood pressure.

According to him the product also has capacity to fight pneumonia, sleeping difficulty and purging. “As I usually say, Plakman also helps with the symptoms or conditions of ageing, allergies, anemia, asthma, bladder infections, bruises, burns, cancer, cataracts, cold, chronic fatigue syndrome, glaucoma, gout, immunity, leg cramps, memory loss, rheumatoid arthritis, shingles etc.”

Chukwunonso also hinted that the supplement was repackaged and re-positioned to take the lead in preventing sudden death among people and is now the answer to all heart related. “We are in this to save lives due to increasing rate of heart diseases, High blood pressure, diabetes, bladder infections and other cardiovascular challenges.”

Chukwunonso, whose company is the marketer and distributor of Plakman across Nigeria assured those with cardiovascular challenges of safety as the product had been properly evaluated by NAFDAC as an answer to the several calls for effective supplement that would enhance healthy living. “Plakman contains balanced levels of minerals, antioxidants, fibre, vitamins, etc. Many have testified to the wonder it does because it is specially produced to provide specific nutrients to support the body by naturally and safely cleanse and detoxifying it. Also, it could help a person who may not be diabetic, but overweight, as it contains all-natural ingredients derived from white kidney beans which neutralizes the digestive enzymes before it can convert starch into glucose and fat, thereby allowing carbohydrates to pass through the system, with as much as 60 percent reduction in calorie intake.”

He also said Plakman has many other potential benefits when taken regularly. “Three capsules of Plakman should be taken three times daily, unless directed otherwise by physician.” For those suffering from with Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes, Chukwunonso advised them to take the product, given that it has been formulated to be helpful to diabetic patients by helping them to lower blood sugar levels, increase energy level, prevent, manage and minimize the adverse effects of diabetes. “Diabetics are eligible to take Plakman supplements. Three capsules should be taken, thrice daily, unless directed otherwise by physician. The more important information is that it has many other potential benefits, when taken regularly and any negligence is an invitation to further serious health challenges or even death.”