For decades, I have been writing series of letters to successive governments in Ogun state over the neglect and marginalization of Yewa North, and Yewa South local government areas of the state by the past military, and civilian administrations.

However, it is my hope that the present government will take measures to ensure that steps are taken to bring accelerated development to the area in order to redress injustices we have suffered in the past.

Since 1959, there has been no visible project that has ben executed or earmarked for execution by both Ogun state, and the federal government. There is an urgent need for the present government in the state to ensure that justice is done over the issue.

It is unfortunate that the only two Agric farm settlements that were established during late Chief Obafemi Awolowo’s administration before Nigeria’s independence in 1960 at Sawonjo and Ado-odo have not been upgraded to encourage new graduate farmers.The settlements should have been upgraded to current world standards to enable both the government, and people of the area get maximum benefits from the projects.

Yewa people being bonafide citizens of Nigeria need to be given a sense of belonging, and one of the ways to do this is for government at both federal, and state levels to addresss the issue of marginalization confronting us in Yewaland.

If the present ruling All Progressives Congress, APC feels that the Yewa people are not being supportive enough, the best way was to find out the cause and adopt a more robust strategy to win them back . The present neglect of Yewa land by the party at state and Federal level should be re-addressed.

For example, most roads in Yewaland are in deplorable state. Many roads in Yewaland are impassable.To prove what I’m saying,I implore our governor,His Excellency, Dapo Abiodun to embark on a trip round Yewaland and he will discover to his surprise that what I’m saying is right.

From Lafenwa round about to Imeko, to Ilara or from Lafenwa to Ayetoro to Igan- okoto to Imasai, to Iboro, to Ishaga, and from Igan- okoto to Sawanjo to Igbogila to Igan Alade, IJoun, to Owode, to Ado-odo, to Badagry road junction and from Atan to Igbesa and Agbara Ind. Estate one of the business hubs of the state,it is the same story, the roads are bad.

Naturally,with the poor road network,the economic potentials of notable towns in Yewa land like Agbara, Atan, Igbesa Sango Otta, Owode Ilaro, Ayetoro, Imeko and Ilara, Ipoka Ijohun, Ago shasha are being adversely affected.

If these roads are rehabilitated, it would definitely improve economic and social activities. It will also boost government revenue. Good road network will also encourage indigenes living in other states to come back home and establish small/medium scale businesses.

It is my hope that Governor Abiodun will heed my plea that Yewaland should be accorded top priority in his developmental agenda for Ogun state. Aside poor roads, Yewaland should also be accommodated in other projects by his administration ,especially those that will help transform the area.

Yewaland has suffered neglect for long,but my expectation is that it will be the dawn of a new era for Yewaland under Governor Abiodun’s administration. It is unfortunate that some politicians have been using divide, and rule to cause disunity among Yewa people, and this has been making it difficult for our people to speak with one voice but my appeal is that Yewa people should close ranks so that we can speak with one voice in order to get whatever is our due from those in authority.

•F. A. Bakare, an indigene of Yewaland writes from Lagos.