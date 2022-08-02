From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The immediate past Comptroller General of the Nigeria Immigration Service, Muhammed Babadende, has attributed the menace of Boko Haram, bandits, kidnappers and 419 in the country to negligence.

Babandede stated this during the launch of his pet project, SURE 4 U , a non governmental organisation aimed at assisting the vulnerable children in the country such as the Almajiri.

Babandede noted that Nigeria is facing the most dangerous security situation whereby the country is threatened by criminals such as bandits, Boko Haram, kidnappers and 419ers.

“These are digital criminals that you don’t see, but they are there. This trait comes from negligence mostly. I must say it comes from negligence.

“Resources in Nigeria are not evenly distributed and when resources are not adequately distributed, the chances for people to look for money by any means is possible.

“Ladies and gentlemen, we cannot continue to close our eyes to the number of children on the streets, out of school. Nigeria has the largest number of out of school children in the world.

“We are not the poorest country in the world. We are a very rich country,” Babandede said.

Earlier, Babandede said he formed the non governmental organisation out of the need to give back to the society, adding that “each one of us has a responsibility to give back to the society.”

Also speaking, the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Auwal Zubairu Gambo, said the security situation bedevilling the country, especially in the Northeast, is as a result of lack of care “for what we have brought up.”

Gambo however called for advocacy in order to put an end to the issue of parents bringing up children they can’t cater for.

Gambo said: “Most people in formal jobs are very conscious of bringing up children, perhaps, by the National Population requirement of not more than four.

“For most of us, you have two or three. I have three kids, but I tell you something, most of the people that depend on me are found to be bringing wards more than I do. Some will go as far as 10, 12 and the little opportunities they get, they take in more wives, especially in the part of the country where I come from.

“I think the point to start is advocacy. Advocacy for you to bring up children that you can afford to train so that they will not be nuisance to the society.”

On his part, the Spanish Ambassador to Nigeria, Juan Sell, said the Government of Spain is very much aware of what Babandede is capable of doing.

The Spanish envoy said that was the reason why Babandede was knighted by his majesty, the king of Spain after many years of fruitful collaboration between the Nigeria Immigration Service and the Spanish authorities.

“A collaboration that was built on our shared vision on migration. One that wants to be comprehensive and includes, not only fighting irregular migration, but also dealing with regular migration with the rights of migrants,” the Spanish envoy said.