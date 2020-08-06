Billy Graham Abel, Yola

The North-East Humanitarian Innovation Hub (NEHIH) in collaboration with the American University of Nigeria (AUN) is set to launch the Students Innovation Challenge project and Short Blended Learning Certificate courses aimed at equipping young people with the relevant skills for technology and entrepreneurship development, social innovation drive and human capital development.

The collaboration is expected to stimulate creative, strategic and solution based thinking and actions towards addressing the multi-faceted developmental challenges of a post conflict north east Nigeria.

This was made known in a press statement issued by the North East Humanitarian Innovation Hub and made available to Daily Sun onThursday.

The hub working with Africa’s first Development University (AUN) would seek to drive development by equipping residents with skills for addressing social challenges in a post conflict north east Nigeria.

A statement marking the launch of Nigeria’s first Social Innovation, Tech and Entrepreneurship Institute said: ‘The North-East Humanitarian Innovation Hub (NEHIH) and the American University of Nigeria (AUN) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding for collaborations aimed at promoting social innovation, technology and entrepreneurship and human capital development through new age and progressive educational programmes and development projects

‘This MoU was signed by President of the American University of Nigeria; Dawn Dekle and Founders of the North-East Humanitarian Innovation Hub; Ahmad Modibbo and Mary Igbazua on the 25th of June, 2020 in the AUN Campus.’

Explaining the essence of the collaboration, the statement explained that: ‘The MoU is a form of mutual commitment in complementing each other’s duties and functions in developing design skill courses, workshops, seminars, and innovation challenges, particularly in entrepreneurship, human capital development, and community development.

‘Both parties have agreed to work in line with AUN’s role as a citadel of learning and Africa’s first Development University working closely with the Atiku center for Development (ACD), The African Center for Innovation & Training (ACIT) and Humanitarian Innovation Foundation’s, Humanitarian and Social Innovation Institute.

‘This agreement is expected to come into effect with the Launch of the pioneer projects; The Students innovation Challenge and the Short-Blended Learning Certificate courses which are expected to commence in August and October 2020, respectively.’

North-East Nigeria has been in the eye of the storm in the last decade over activities of the dreaded terror group, the Boko Haram, which has shattered lives and the economic fabrics of the region and individuals.

The innovation hub working closely with AUN would seek to bridge the developmental gaps caused by the insurgency through social entrepreneurship training and human capital development moving forward.