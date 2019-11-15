The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) says the introduction of Neighbourhood Watch Group (NWG) and forest guards is a boost to security management in Enugu State.

CSP Danny Iwuchukwu, Public Relations Officer of NSCDC, Enugu State Command, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Friday.

Iwuchukwu said the complementary roles that the two community-based security outfits would bring, would ensure the success of NSCDC Agro Rangers Squad in the state.

According to him, I must laud Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for his vision in setting up and funding NWG and forest guards to put more security mechanism and men on ground in local communities.

“There is no conflict or duplication of job between our NSCDC Agro Rangers Squad and NWG/forest guards; rather what we have is a complementary role that should be harnessed for the enhancement of security in the state.

“Security is everybody’s business and should not be left in the hands of law enforcement agencies or security agencies alone.

“With the vast land space, population and advancement in technology in the country, no single security agency can work effectively and efficiently alone.

“We need each other and everybody to get along and play their roles as individuals to ensure that we all are properly protected,’’ he said.

The NSCDC spokesman noted that the NWG and forest guards personnel, coming from the communities, know the local terrain and people more than the personnel of federal security agencies working in the same locality.

“So getting local intelligence and information from them is vital to nip crime and criminality in the bud.

“These local intelligence and information will further help the federal security agencies to be pro-active and take preventive actions,’’ Iwuchukwu said.

He noted that the NSCDC would further build on existing synergy with the community-based security outfits in the state for “a better secured and peaceful state’’.

NAN reports that the NSCDC Agro Rangers Squad was recently inaugurated in 36 states and FCT with the mandate to operate within local communities and put an end to herders/farmers clashes in the country.