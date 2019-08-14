Felix Ikem, Nsukka

The Imufu Community in Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area of Enugu State is in disarray following disagreements among the traditional ruler, town union and the Council of Elders over selection of members of neighbourhood watch.

This is coming after the state government recently announced a total overhaul of the vigilante group structure for greater efficiency. The government ordered every ward in the state to select and send 20 names for confirmation and regularisation.

The elders council of the community alleged that their traditional ruler, Igwe Remigius Attah singlehandedly selected members without due consultation.

The elders who spoke to newsmen, yesterday, through their leader, Mr. Mamah Apeh said: “We got an order from Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State to work together with the community stakeholders in selecting members of our vigilante group.

“However, our monarch, Igwe Remigius Attah, who was in the meeting when this was announced, singlehandedly went and selected his cronies, of which some of them have questionable characters that would expose us to further security risks.”

Earlier in the day, a group of youths from the community numbering over 100 had stormed the residence of the eldest man in a protest, carrying placards with different inscriptions.

When contacted, Igwe Remigius denied all the allegation leveled against him, he said that since 2008 he was installed as the Imufu autonomous community monarch some members of the community took him to court for no good reason, adding that the said neighborhood watch list represented all the clans of the community.

“Those calling for the removal of Augustine Eze as the chairman of the Imufu neighborhood watch should prove to me his crime, if not I will not be in support of such a move,” he said.

Reacting, Augustine the alleged former neighbourhood watch chairman said the community has no right to remove him as he was appointed by the Enugu State government.

He claimed that his offence was that he is not in the council of elders camp but working closely with the Igwe.