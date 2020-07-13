Neimeth International Pharmaceuticals Plc has kicked off a campaign to create awareness on the prevention of the Corona Virus disease. The company is sponsoring public enlightenment kiosks and other public awareness materials to sensitise the public on the various guidelines to prevent the spread of Corona virus (COVID -19). The campaign, which is being run in collaboration with the Zone 2 Command of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) covering Ogun and Lagos states, kicked off on June 26.

The kiosks will be strategically located at bus stops, motor parks, road junctions and check points manned by FRSC men for the dissemination of information through the sharing of leaflets on prevention guidelines as given by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC). The messages will advise road users especially public transporters and commuters to always use face masks, wash hands before and after each trip, maintain social distancing inside buses and at bus stops, among others.

Speaking at the Media launch of the campaign, Mr. Matthew Azoji, the Managing Director/CEO of Neimeth, who was represented at the occasion by Mrs Roseline Oputa, Executive Director, Sales & Marketing, said the campaign is one of several Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) undertakings by Neimeth in the fight against the Corona virus in Nigeria.