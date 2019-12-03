Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI), Waziri Adio, on Tuesday, lauded the launch of RemaTrack, a mobile application for tracking developments in the oil and gas sector of the economy.

Adio, in a keynote address at the unveiling of the application, which was developed by OrderPaper Advocacy Initiative, injunction with the Civil Society Steering Committee (CSSC) of NEITI, said it will aid transparency and accountability in the oil and gas sector.

The NEITI boss noted that the application is a major milestone in attempts to fix remediation issues arising from the agency’s reports.

“This is a major milestone for the Civil Society Steering Committee but also for us at the level of NEITI and also for the country as other people have mentioned,” he said, adding that “this is something that all Nigerians should take credit for, especially the people who midwifed the process.

“Yes, it is an app but it is also more than an app for reasons that others have mentioned. This is very significant; it is a major milestone in the quest for transparent and accountable governance of our extractive resources. The app is called RemTrack for a reason, it is remediation tracker and as mentioned before, remediation is a critical part of our work. We do 3 things; we do reporting, which is publishing the audits, we do dissemination because there is no need just publishing so if we do the audits we have to disseminate it to critical stakeholders and beyond that, we so what is known as remediation.

“This signifies the quest to leverage on technology to solve problems. It is a very sensible and smart thing to do in the age that we live in. We live in an age that is the age of technology so, if we don’t take advantage of it, we are just shooting ourselves in the leg,” Adio stated