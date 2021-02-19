The Chief Whip of the Senate, Sen. Orji Kalu has appreciated President Muhammadu Buhari for appointing Dr. Orji Ogbonnaya Orji as Executive Secretary, Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI).

Kalu, in a statement issued on Friday in Abuja, lauded the decision of the President and urged the new appointee to sustain his impeccable pedigree by discharging his duties diligently.

Describing Orji as a seasoned and dynamic professional, with outstanding leadership qualities, the Senate Chief Whip expressed confidence that the new head of NEITI will live up to expectations.

Kalu urged Nigerians to rally support for government officials at all levels in a bid to impact lives positively. “On behalf of the people of Abia North Senatorial District, I am delighted to felicitate with Dr Orji Ogbonnaya Orji on his appointment as Secretary of the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI). The appointment is well deserved in view of the remarkable and worthy attributes of the new appointee.

“He has what it takes to lead NEITI. I have no doubt in the capability of Orji. He will make Abia State proud in his new role,’’ the lawmaker said. Kalu wished the new appointee continued success in his career.

The former Governor of Abia State has also felicitated with former President of the Senate, Chief Pius Anyim on the occasion of his 60th birthday anniversary.

Extolling the virtues of the celebrant, Kalu acknowledged the contributions of Anyim to nation building, having served in various capacities in the public sector.

The Senate Chief Whip described the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) as a complete gentleman, consummate politician and philanthropist, adding that Anyim has carved a niche for himself in public service.

In a goodwill message, Kalu congratulated the family, friends and associates of Anyim on the glorious birthday anniversary.

He said, “The celebrant is a prominent Nigerian, who has served in various leadership positions in the public sector and has contributed immensely to the growth and progress of the country.

“He is a man of many parts and as such he is a consummate politician, patriotic statesman, community leader and kind-hearted philanthropist. His achievements are remarkable and worthy of commendation. As the celebrant marks his 60th birthday, it is my prayer that God will grant him grace to witness many more years in sound health”.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of Swiss Spirits Hotels and Suites and Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia state, Chief Daniel Okeke has congratulated the newly appointed Executive Secretary of NEITI, on his appointment.

Describing the new head of NEITI as a thoroughbred and versatile public servant, who is compassionate about good governance and credible leadership, Okeke admonished Orji to sustain his leadership style in his role.

The APC chieftain stressed that with the accomplishments of Orji in various positions, there is no doubt that NEITI will be re-positioned by the new helmsman.