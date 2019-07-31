Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI), has lamented that the potential in the solid minerals sector has been largely under- utilised by successive administrations leading to the inability of the sector to impact the society.

Acting Chairman of the National Stakeholders Working Group of (NEITI) , Alhaji Mahmoud Isa- Dutse disclosed this on Tuesday in Kano, at the North West Zonal Outreach and Stakeholders Workshop.

He said that going by the data before the group, the investment potential in the solid minerals sector are far bigger than those of the oil and gas sector, adding that (NEITI) had conducted a scoping survey of the minerals sector, which indicated the existence of solid mineral deposits in commercial quantities in virtually all the states of the Federation.

Isa –Dutse further buttressed his view by telling the audience that “ Kano State, for instance is rich in copper and gemstone, while Kaduna State is rich in gold and gemstone, with Kebbi State also being rich in gold. deposits.”

He, therefore, tasked the various state governments in the North West geopolitical zone to creatively and vigorously explore the opportunities in the mining sector for the benefit of their economy and citizens.