From Uche Usim, Abuja

The Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) and the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation are collaborating to track oil and gas revenues that accrue to the Federal Government to ensure appropriate remittances.

Obsolete laws running the systems have made it difficult for NEITI to independently determine oil and gas accruals besides what is declared by relevant government agencies. Consequently, Accountant General of the Federation expressed his support for this agenda when he received the executives of NEITI, led by its Executive Secretary and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Dr. Orji Ogbonnaya Orji, who came on a courtesy visit.

Idris, while reacting to NEITI’s request for support to effect requisite reforms in the management of the country’s oil and gas revenues, assured that the Federal Treasury, “will partner and give the necessary support to NEITI to achieve efficient monitoring of oil and gas revenue accruals to the government”.

He commended the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) for the successes it has recorded so far, adding that the effort of the agency to entrench probity, transparency and accountability in the management of the country’s oil and gas revenues is in line with government’s financial management reforms initiatives.