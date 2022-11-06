From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Rector of the Federal Polytechnic, Nekede, Owerri Michael Arimanwa, has explained the reasons behind the increment in some fees payable in the school as well as the new price for textbooks.

Briefing newsmen on Friday on some of his achievements, the Rector explained that the O/level verification fee kicked against by the students was purely a recent increment by the West Africa Examination Council (WAEC)

He said: “WAEC recently increased their verification fee by 100 percent. It is the owner of a certificate that pays for it to be verified. This verification is paid at the point of entry ND1 or HND1.

“At this point, students have a choice of changing to another institution if there is any institution where they admit students without verifying their results or where the institution pays for the verification without collecting the money from students.

“Introducing Quick Response codes on certificates and other sensitive documents such as Statements of Result and Transcripts was initially a decision of Management as something desirable to prevent the faking of our results.”

On the new increment for textbooks, he insisted that the institution offered the cheapest and most affordable books to students, adding that was not compulsory to buy from the school.