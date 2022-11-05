From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Rector of the Federal Polytechnic, Nekede, Owerri Michael Arimanwa has explained reasons behind increment on some fees payable in the school as well as new price for textbooks.

Briefing newsmen on Friday on some of his achievements, the rector explained that the O/level verification fee kicked against by the students is purely a recent increment by the West Africa Examination Council(WAEC)

“WAEC recently increased their verification fee by 100 percent. It is the owner of a certificate that pays for it to be verified. This verification is paid at the point of entry ND1 or HND1.

“At this point, students have a choice of changing to another institution if there is any institution where they admit students without verifying their results or where the institution pays for the verification without collecting the money from students.

On the issue of payment for Quick Response(QR) coding of certificates which the students have also vehemently resisted Arimanwa said “Introducing Quick Response codes on certificates and other sensitive documents such as Statements of Result and Transcripts was initially a decision of Management as something desirable to prevent the faking of our results.

Similarly, on the new increment for textbooks,he urged the students to bare with the management,insisting that it is still the cheapest and affordable even as he added that it’s not compulsory to buy from the school.

Highlighting on his achievements, the Rector disclosed that his management is making effort to stabilise electric power supply through the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) and other alternative sources so that students can conduct practicals unhindered.