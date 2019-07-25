Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Director General, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Mustapha Maihaja, has canvassed synergy among humanitarian actors for interventions in the North East states ravaged by insurgency.

In his opening remark at a humanitarian coordination forum in Maiduguri, Borno State, yesterday, Maihaja admitted that delivery of humanitarian intervention and coordination among partners and actors have not been good enough.

“What is required of us now is more synergy, more cooperation.

We need more coordination and we believe such monthly forum like this where we review interventions and humanitarian activities and responses will improve the situation.” He noted that the situation in the region was a complex humanitarian response.

He said constant review of coordination of humanitarian interventions will bring all stakeholders together and refocus collaboration for improve service delivery.

He also promised that the agency will collaborate with the Borno State government and Internation Organisation for Migration (IOM) to ensure smooth evacuation of Nigerian refugees in Cameroon back to Nigeria.

He said the collaboration would include putting in place temporary shelter.

He said the agency will laise with the military on the suggestion of military escorts for farmers to their farmlands to boost agriculture and economy of IDPs.

On recent demonstrations by Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Maiduguri over shortage or lack of foods despite claims of food delivery and distributions by NEMA and others, he told Daily Sun on the sideline of the forum that it was unwarranted.

He said there was “sufficient foods” but delays were often caused by some logistics including transportation, security challenge among others.

He said the agency takes responsibility for the delay but maintained it was not a deliberate act or negligence.