The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has begun distribution of relief materials to 5,000 victims of recent Communal conflict in Adamawa.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that in May, a communal conflict erupted in Tingno, Tito and Wadugu villages in Lamurde local government area.

NAN reports that during the conflict many people lost their lives and over 270 houses and other properties were destroyed.

Distributing the materials, in Tinguo and Tito villages, the Director-General of NEMA, AVM Muhammadu Muhammed (rtd), said that the intervention was a directive from President Muhammadu Buhari, to bring succour to affected communities.

Muhammed, was represented by Mr Iliya Midala, the agency’s operations officer in charge of Adamawa and Taraba.

“Today, we are presenting these relief materials for intervention under the directive of President Muhammadu Buhari to the victims of recent communal conflict in Tingno and other affected villages.

“President Muhammadu Buhari sympathised with the affected communities and called on them to live in peace with one another.

“The relief intervention was targeted to reach out and bring succour to over 5,000 people affected by the conflict, “Muhammed said.

He noted that no meaningful development could take place when communities cannot live in peace with another.

He urged the beneficial communities to effectively use the relief materials to improve their livelihoods.

Responding on behalf of the communities, Chief Richard Anjelo, village head of Tingno, thanked the President Buhari for the intervention.

Anjelo noted that the people of the area were living in peace and harmony with one another until recent conflict.

He attributed causes of the conflict to lack of parental good upbringing to their children, adding that drugs addiction played a vital role in the conflict.

“We are appealing to the Federal and State Governments to establish security outpost in Tingno town.

“We have over 60, 000 people under Tingno District but we have only four policemen in charge of about seven villages under Tingno,’’ Anjelo said.

NAN reports that six trucks of building materials, food and other household materials distributed to the communities. (NAN)