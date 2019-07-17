Gyang Bere, Jos

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has confirmed that 13 people perished when a three-storey building collapsed at Butcher line, Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State, on Monday.

NEMA Head of Research and Rescue, North Central Zone, Nurudeen Musa, confirmed this at the scene of the unfortunate incident, yesterday.

He said the corpses have been buried according to Islamic rites.

Musa said the building had a pharmacy at the ground floor while the other floors were residential apartments. It was gathered that the ground floor was built about 20 years ago while other floors were built in the last five years.

The building was said to be undergoing some repairs when it sudeently collapsed.

Of the 13 people who died in the collapsed building, the owner of the building and his pregnant daughter were among the casualties.

“Four people, who were injured, are currently receiving treatment in hospital, while the remains of some of those who died have been released to their families for burial.

Meanwhile, Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong has ordered the Jos Metropolitan Development Board and other relevant agencies to commence demolition of sub standard buildings in the state capital.

Lalong, who was represented by the Deputy Governor, Prof. Sonni Gwanle Tyoden, at the scene of the collapsed building, yesterday, expressed dismay over the incident.

He sympathised with the families of those who died, as well as survivors, who have been hospitalised at Plateau Specialist Hospital Jos and Bingham University Teaching Hospital, Jos.

“This is the most heart touching story we have heard in recent times and the government sympathises with the affected families.

“The Jos Metropolitan Development Board and other relevant agencies should start the demolition of all substandard buildings in the state capital to avoid reoccurrence of building collapse,” the deputy governor said.