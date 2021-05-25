From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), has deployed a rescue team following the explosion of a tanker fully loaded with about 45,000 litres of petroleum product at Banire/Ejigbadero Busstop, Egbeda, in Lagos State.

NEMA’s Head Media and Public Relations, Manzo Ezekiel, in a statement, yesterday, explained that the incident occurred at about 20 minutes past midnight (0020) involving a tanker which reportedly loaded at Abuke Ado, in Lagos.

Ezekiel added that the tanker, which has no registration number, is still half filled with PMS and stranded across the major highway. No live was lost or property destroyed.

“The Police Disaster Management Unit and Gowon Estate Police Station have apprehended the driver of the truck.

“The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) also reacted immediately to the distress alert and quickly responded

“Presently, efforts are on to decan and transload the volatile content to another tanker before road can be reopened for traffic.

“Also at the scene of the incident are the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) Response Unit, Police DMU and the Gowon Estate Police Division” he added.