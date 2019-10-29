Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The National Emergency Management Agency((NEMA) has distributed 19,000 bags of 50kg NPK 20:10:10 ,bags of rice seed and other farms inputs to 2,000 farmers affected by flood in 2018.

Chairman of State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA),Alhaji Sanni Dododo who distributed the items to affected farmers at Birnin Kebbi local government secretariat on Tuesday also disclosed that over N200 millions worth of inputs would be distributed to sugar cane farmers in Shanga local government areas of the state.

He said: “each farmer will get nine bags of fertilizer, three bags of rice seed, four bottles of insecticide chemical and one sprayer machine. We have told them that they should not give bribe to any member of the Agency before getting their inputs.

” Whoever demanded any money for them,they should report such person to us. We are not only going to section the affected officer alone, such officer will be prosecuted according to law”.

It could be recalled that President Muhammad Buhari on Friday last week, flag off the distribution of 149 trucks of fertilizer and agricultural inputs to 11,345 victims of 2018 flood in Kebbi States.

President Buhari who was represented by the Kebbi State Governor,Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu,who is also the Vice Chairman of the National Food Security Council,flagged off the distribution of the items in Birnin Kebbi explained that the distribution was part of the initiative of the Council through the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).