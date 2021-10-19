The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), on Tuesday, in Zamfara began the distribution of fertilizers and seeds to 7,146 farmers affected by flood in the 2020 season.

Malam Aliyu Shehu, Sokoto Zonal Coordinator of NEMA, made the disclosure in Gusau during the distribution exercise.

“We are here to distribute farm inputs to farmers on behalf of the Federal government. The inputs include Rice, Maize, Cowpea seeds as well as herbicide and insecticide and water pumps.

“A total of 7,146 farmers across the 14 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of state are benefiting from the federal government gesture in Zamfara,” Shehu said.

Faika Ahmed, the State Commissioner for Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, said the beneficiaries had earlier been been captured by the ministry.

Ahmed noted that a committee had been set up to deliver the items to beneficiaries in areas with security concerns in the state.

Sanusi Ibrahim, a Maze farmer and beneficiary, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) he would preserve the items ahead of the next cropping season.

He commended the Federal Government for the gesture, saying: “it’s better late than never.”

Samira Rabiu a Rice farmer, told NAN that she would also reserve the input for 2022 season because this season had ended.

“We are already harvesting our Rice. My husband has also harvested his maize.” (NAN)

