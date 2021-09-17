The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) on Thursday began distributing farm inputs to 32,557 farmers affected by the 2020 flood disaster in Niger.

NEMA’s Director-General, Alhaji Mustapha Ahmed, who launched the distribution of the inputs to the beneficiaries in Minna, stated that the agency decided to launch the distribution in Niger state because it was among the worst hit by the 2020 flood disaster.

“You will recall that during the 2020 flood disaster, NEMA staff were deployed to the field, including communities affected by flood and other secondary hazards in Niger, to undertake a damage and loss assessment.”

Ahmed said that 32, 557 farmers were verified and were slated to benefit from the Federal Government’s Agricultural Inputs Intervention for the state.

He listed the items to be distributed to include: Herbicides (81, 390 litres), pesticides (48, 834 litres), Growth Enhancer (68, 944 litres), rice 12.5kg (16, 278 bags), maize 10kg (16, 278 bags).

Others were water pump- 2, 252 units, Sprayers – 8, 139 units, NPK fertiliser – 50kg, 22, 450 bags and Cowpea- 10kg, 16, 278 bags.

He stated that in addition to the enumerated inputs, six trucks conveying 5, 007 bags of 50kg NPK 20-10-10 fertiliser would be added as the balance earmarked for the state.

The NEMA chief executive lauded the doggedness and unflinching commitment of President Muhammadu Buhari, for prioritising support to small scale farmers.

Ahmed said the unprecedented Green Revolution by the Buhari-led administration had spread to all nooks and crannies of the country, such that Nigerians had reduced their consumption of imported foods.

In his remarks, Gov. Abubakar Sani-Bello commended the president’s gesture to the state’s farmers.

Bello, who was represented by his Deputy, Alhaji Ahmed Ketso, said the state government would set up a committee to monitor the beneficiaries, to ensure judicious utilisation of the inputs.

Earlier, the Director-General, state Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA), Alhaji Ahmed Inga, commended the Federal Government’s intervention to address food security and complement the state government’s efforts. (NAN)

