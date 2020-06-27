Olunkwa Felix, Umuahia

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Owerri operational office, has started distribution of relief items to Isu community in Arochukwu LGA, Abia State. Before now, the community has been calling on government and well-meaning Nigerians to come to her aid, following heavy attacks last February, by neighbouring communities of Utuma in Biase Local Government Area and Ukwa Odukpani Council both of Cross River State.

In the clashes, no fewer than two people lost their lives and about 10 are still missing. The relief items were presented to the community in the presence of Hon. Ukoh Nkole, member representing Arochukwu/Ohafia Federal Constituency, who incidentally attracted the NEMA relief items to the community. Also present during the presentation of the materials was the Chief Whip of 9th Senate, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, represented by the Executive Secretary of Orji Uzor Kalu Foundation, Rev. Mrs. Jemaimah Ola Kalu.

Speaking on behalf of the DG NEMA, AVM Mohammed Alhaji Mohammed (Rtd), Mr. Evans commiserated with the victims for the loss they suffered as a result of the conflict. He informed them that the relief materials approved for them by the Federal government was a widow’s mite and intended to cushion the effects of the disaster on them. Addressing the people, Senator Kalu assured them that efforts are on topmost gear to bring the boundary dispute to a final stop, while Hon. Nkole, pleaded with them to pursue peace by all means as it is only the living that can fight for land.