NAN

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has distributed relief materials to 1,000 victims of armed bandits attack in four communities of Kaiama Local Government Area of Kwara.

Mrs Lydia Madu, NEMA Head of Operations in charge of Niger and Kwara, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna on Wednesday.

She said that the attacks on Woro, Nukku, Worumskoto and Tunganmaje communities were carried out in 2018.

“The bandits took farm produce, while members of the communities that resisted the bandits were killed and their houses burnt down.

“The relief items distributed were rice, beans, garri, vegetable oil, tomatoes, roofing zinc, cement and nails,’’ she said.

According to her, 600 bags of rice, 200 bags of beans, 300 bags of garri, 300 galons of vegetable oil, 300 bundles of roofing zinc, 150 bags of roofing nails and 100 bags of zinc nails were distributed to the victims.

Madu added that the relief materials were approved by the Federal Government to identify with the victims and bring succor to them.