Olunkwa Felix, Umuahia

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Owerri operational office, has started the distribution of relief items to the people of Isu community in Arochukwu Local Government Area of Abia State. The people of the council have been calling on the government and well-meaning Nigerians to come to their aid.

It would be recalled that in February 2020, the Isu community came under heavy attackS by the neighbouring communities of Utuma in Biase Local Government Area and Ukwa Odukpani Local Government both in Cross River State. In that clash, no fewer than two persons lost their lives and about 10 people went missing.

The relief items were presented to the Isu community in the presence of Hon. Ukoh Nkole, member representing Arochukwu/Ohafia Federal Constituency who incidentally attracted the NEMA relief items to the community.

Also present during the presentation of the items was the Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr Orji Uzor Kalu who was represented by the Executive Secretary of Orji Uzor Kalu Foundation, Rev. (Mrs) Jemimah Ola Kalu.

Speaking on behalf of the DG NEMA, AVM Mohammed Alhaji Mohammed (rtd), Mr Evans, commiserated with the victims for the loss they suffered as a result of the conflict.

He informed them that the relief materials approved for them by the Federal Government was a widow’s might and intended to cushion the effects of disaster on them.

Addressing the people of Isu community, the Chief Whip, Dr Kalu assured them that efforts are on topmost gear to bring the boundary dispute to a final stop.

Also speaking to the people, Hon. Nkole pleaded with the people of Isu to pursue peace by all means, advising that it is only the living that can fight for land.

Also present during the presentation of the NEMA relief items were, member representing Arochukwu State Constituency, Hon. Mike Ukoha; the Transition Committee Chairman, Arochukwu Local Government Area, Mazi Emma Jideofor Kanu; State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) Executive Secretary, Abia State, Mr Jackson Sunday and security agencies.

Some of the palliatives distributed to the victims included food and non-food items.