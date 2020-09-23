Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Federal Government through the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has donated relief materials directly to the victims affected by the flooding in some major communities of Suru Local Government Area of Kebbi State.

The aid distribution to the victims ravaged by flooding took place at the premises of Lamido Dakingari Palace, Dakingeri town, in Suru Local Government Area.

NEMA Director General AVM Mohammed Alhaji Muhammad (retd), while distributing the materials, said the federal aid was to support victims following the ravaging flood that destroyed property and farm lands in the area.

The DG, who was represented by the Head of Planning, Research and Forecasting Unit, NEMA Sokoto Operations Office, Mallam Tukur Abubakar, listed the relief materials as consisting of food items, building materials and other household items.

According to him, ‘the relief items donated are 349 bags of Beans (25kg), 349 bags each of Rice & Guinea Corn (12.5kg), 36 kegs of Vegetable oil (20 litres), 58 cartons of seasoning, 29 Cartons of tin Tomatoes, 18 bags of Salt (20kg), 698 pieces each of Mattresses, Blankets, Mosquito nets and Wax Prints. others are 600 bags of Cement, 600 bundles of Roofing Sheets, 70 bags of 3″ nails and 140 packets of zinc nails.’

NEMA officials with House of Representatives member representing Suru/Bagudo, Hon Bello Kaoje, Chairman SEMA Kebbi and Alh Sanih Dododo with other dignitaries handing over relief materials to the affected victims

The stacked relief materials ready for direct distribution to the beneficiaries/affected victims

Cross section of community elders, residents and beneficiaries during the distribution exercise

Some of the affected victims/beneficiaries with their relief support

A member of the House of Representative representing Suru/Bagudo federal constituency, Hon Bello Kaoje, commended NEMA for its timely intervention to the affected victims.

The Chairman, SEMA Kebbi, Alhaji Sani Dododo, Suru Local Government Council Chairman, Alhaji Abubakar Nayaya, and the Lamido Dakingari, Alhaji Jafaru Haliru, and other top government officials, were all present during the direct distribution of the items to the flood victims.