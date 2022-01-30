The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has distributed relief materials to victims of the destructive windstorm in Kabba-Bunu, Ijumu and Yagba-East Local Government Areas of Kogi.

The disaster which occurred last year affected 17 communities, eight communities and 1 community, respectively in each of the three Local Government Areas.

The Director-General of NEMA, Mr Ahmed Habib, who was represented by Mr Justin Uwazuruonye, Head, Abuja Operations Office of the agency, made the disclosure while speaking with newsmen on Sunday in Abuja.

Uwazuruonye gave details of the items donated to the victims as rice, beans, garri, vegetable oil, cooking condiments, mattresses, wax print, blankets, cements, nails and ceiling boards.

He said the items were approved by the Federal Government through NEMA to ease the suffering of the affected people, noting that NEMA undertook the assignment on behalf of the Federal Government to distribute directly to the affected people.

The operations head stated that the relief materials donated to the victims were not meant to compensate them for their belongings destroyed by the rainstorm but to cushion the effect of the incident.

Representatives of the House of Representatives Member representing Kabba-Ijumu Federal Constituency, Hon. Tajudeen Yusuf, the Obaro of Kabba, Obaro Otitoleke Owey, SEMA officials and other stakeholders witnessed the distribution of the items. (NAN)